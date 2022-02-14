The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 spoilers: Who is in danger?

In the event you did not know as of yet, The Blacklist season 9 episode 10 (airing on February 25) is the first airing after the Olympic hiatus. We’ve also heard already that a person within Reddington’s organization could be in danger.

So who is this exactly? We do have a little more information about that within…

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below in the event you want to get some more discussion on the subject of loose ends. Once you watch, make sure that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Previously, we’d heard the good news that both Fisher Stevens and Aida Turturro were going to be appearing in this episode titled “Arcane Wireless.” Now, a report from TV Guide notes that it is Turturro’s character of Heddie, Reddington’s all-important accountant, that could be in danger. We do think he’ll do whatever he can to help her, especially since he doesn’t have all that many allies at this point. Glen is dead, Mr. Kaplan was killed years ago, and Brimley is only effective for specific operations.

Also, we’ve got plenty of questions as to whether or not Marvin Gerard is still on Reddington’s side. Someone had to clue in Vandyke about Liz and Reddington’s location, right? It feels like there were only a handful of people who could have presumably known about it! That is of course one of the stories we imagine the NBC show exploring moving forward, but we don’t necessarily think that they are going to hurry that along. It feels like one of those classic Blacklist arcs that they will carry out for the next several episodes without fail.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 10?

Are you glad to see more of Reddington’s organization on the show again? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Of course, we also suggest that you stay at the site for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







