Better Call Saul season 6: How premiere date reveal came together

Just a matter of days ago, it was first announced that Better Call Saul season 6 will premiere on AMC come Monday, April 18. That’s very-much exciting, but it’s also pretty fun how the reveal came about in the first place.

In the days leading up to the big announcement, the network shared a couple of teasers that contained clues as to when the show would be coming back. None of these were altogether tough, but was still nice to get confirmation after the fact!

For those who wanted to see AMC explain some of these clues, all you gotta do is watch the video below! It shows you what producers were going for; it may not give too much else away about the story to come, but not all previews are meant to do that. In general, we don’t expect too many spoilers to be featured in any of these previews, mostly because there’s no pressure for the network to do that. Viewers are going to watch the final season no matter what they share in advance. There are so many things that we need an answer to, whether it be the status of Jimmy and Kim’s relationship or then also what’s going to happen with Jimmy in the future as Gene.

The remaining episodes of the series are going to be split effectively into halves. After the first seven episodes air, we’re going to see the show go on hiatus. After that, you’ll see a break followed by the show coming back in July for the end of the run. There are so many things to look forward to here, so be prepared!

The answer was right there this whole time. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/dPSlswZfB8 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 11, 2022

