Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Power of Veto preview (day 19)

Tomorrow in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house, you’re going to have a chance to see the Power of Veto Competition. As a matter of fact, you’ll see it happen during the show!

When you think about this particular Veto, it almost feels like it’s one person against the world. Shanna Moakler needs to play and then also win since otherwise, there’s a good chance that she goes home tomorrow night. The only other thing to hope for at this point is Carson Kressley or Cynthia Bailey coming to their senses and realizing that it’s silly to allow themselves to be so manipulated. They are playing this game in a way where they are almost afraid to be hyper-competitive, and are instead going with what a lot of other people want.

This is, at least for now, what’s making Miesha Tate so strong as a player. She’s not afraid to be aggressive or to do whatever she can to win the game. She’s an enormous threat and she’s playing into that — she’s also using intimidation as a strategy to some extent.

If Miesha or Todrick Hall end up winning the game, this is the week you can look back on as a gigantic what-if. It’s also not even a position right now where Carson can easily “change his mind.” Todrick can win Veto, save Miesha, and they both can be safe. Todd Bridges is currently on the block alongside her and despite cooled-off tensions in the house right now, there is no evidence at the moment that anything is changing when it comes to the plan for tomorrow. Luckily, there’s at least a good bit of time left for things to change; whether or not they will is an entirely different story at the moment.

