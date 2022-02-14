The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser presents Elrond, more

Today Amazon showed up the first teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and rest assured this is epic. Very much so.

The moment that the series was first announced, we wondered how in the world it would live up to the legacy of the Peter Jackson movies. Could it really look anywhere near as impressive visually? Based on what we’re seeing at the moment, the answer is yes. This teaser is visually stunning, and you do see at least a couple of familiar faces in here — take Elrond, for example.

For those who are unaware, The Rings of Power is set a considerable length of time prior to the events of the J.R.R. Tolkien book The Hobbit, and will focus on several of the rings as opposed to the one Bilbo Baggins once discovered. The world will be enriched, we can better understand where everyone stands, and there’s also an epic story to be told here. One of the reasons why it is set so far in the past is to ensure that there can be really high stakes, but also a reason as to why these events weren’t discussed all that much within the timeline of Lord of the Rings itself.

Here’s the unfortunate news: You’re going to be waiting a long time in order to see this show on the air — think in terms of the fall. Amazon just wanted to get the word out early about it and honestly, can you really blame them? The goal here was to get everyone talking far in advance. The show already has a season 2 renewal, so there is a TON that they have invested in making this a success.

What did you think about this teaser for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates all about the show — there will be more coming. (Photo: Amazon.)

