The Gilded Age season 2: Is a story already being crafted for it?

At the moment, we’ve yet to hear that The Gilded Age season 2 is going to be happening at HBO. Regardless, we remain optimistic that it’s going to happen! The series has done a great job over the past few weeks of capturing viewers, despite airing in a Monday-night timeslot that is not always synonymous with premium cable.

So why has the show developed such an audience? We’d argue that some of it has to do with the oh-so-simple fact that it comes from Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame. These two have shown a real ability for some fantastic period dramas, and there’s a chance to deliver something very similar here in the long-term. They are already off to a good start!

In a new interview with the Radio Times, Neame confirmed that there are already some discussions about what the future holds, and what a season 2 will be. This isn’t necessarily the creative team getting ahead of themselves. Instead, he explains it’s about making sure that they are ready no matter what:

“The truth is, we’re always getting the second season ready long before we know whether it goes ahead or not. Because, you know, the moment we know we’re going ahead, we have to start – the cameras have to start rolling. So you sort of have to prepare.”

We would assume that there would be a season 2 renewal for The Gilded Age announced over the next few weeks, largely due to the strong performance from season 1 so far. We’d wager that this is not an altogether-cheap show to make, but at the same time, HBO has a great history of investing in their properties. We tend to think they will want to make the most of this show for however long they have it.

