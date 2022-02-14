Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, & Kendrick Lamar

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show today had a lot of hype going into it with Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. How could it not? You’re talking here about some of the best performers of the past thirty years coming together for a single show.

We’ll admit that if there was one thing we were concerned about in advance here, it was simply that there were SO many stars and a pretty small window to perform. Would they all get their moment in the limelight? Would there be an awesome backdrop for the performance overall? It goes without saying, but there was a lot of anticipation for this to deliver! Remember that there are a ton of people who watch the game for Halftime and/or some of the commercials.

Was this show electric this year? A million over yes. This was one of the most fantastic shows we’ve had a chance to see the past few years, mostly because of the energy and the wide array of music that we had a chance to see. It was also nostalgic — very nostalgic. If you grew up in the nineties or early 2000’s, this show had a LOT that it brought to the table.

In general, it’s our belief that the best Halftime Shows you tend to see out there are the ones that really give you an opportunity to reflect and to smile. We don’t need to see a bunch of artists who would be at any other awards show under the sun; it’s more exciting to see a show, even a brief one, featuring a bunch of icons doing something in one place that you wouldn’t see anywhere else.

