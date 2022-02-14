Super Bowl commercials: Guy Fieri brings flavor to Bud Light seltzer ad

When you are talking about big flavors, shouldn’t you go the Mayor of Flavortown himself in Guy Fieri? Well, he’s the star of a new Super Bowl commercial, and it feels like Bud Light is hitting it right on the nose when it comes to his casting here.

The basic premise of the ad here is as follows: Bud Light Selzer Hard Soda needs someone to come out and proclaim their product is full of flavor. Who better to do it than Fieri? He’s got his trademark hair, sunglasses, and goatee ready to do the job.

This entire commercial comes at a perfect time for the celebrity chef and Food Network personality. Over the past couple of years, Fieri has seen a remarkable rise in terms of public favor for a number of different reasons — most notably how much he worked to help the restaurant industry during the pandemic. He showed that he’s so much more than the over-the-top persona people came to know on his show or in some of his restaurants.

While we wouldn’t characterize this ad as 100% hilarious, we do think it does a great job of selling Bud Light’s product while maintaining who we know Guy to be. Sometimes, ads aren’t necessarily meant to startle you when it comes to their presentation: This one nails it right down the middle.

As for where else you could see Fieri moving forward, let’s just say there are a wide array of different venues. Not only is he on food-related TV on a near-regular basis, there’s a good chance you’ll see him in the headlines for a wide array of other things, as well.

Related – Get more news related to the Super Bowl and its commercials right now

What do you think about Guy Fieri starring in this Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light?

How do you think it stands out versus some of the other ones we’ve seen over the course of the day? Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Bud Light.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







