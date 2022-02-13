Super Bowl commercials: Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, & a Nissan makeover

When it comes to delivering an iconic Super Bowl commercial, it’s pretty clear that Nissan spared no expense this year.

If you look below, you can see Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara lead a star-studden lineup that also includes Captain Marvel Brie Larson, The Walking Dead alum Danai Gurira, and also action star Dave Bautista. What’s the goal here? To turn Levy into a proper action hero. Of course, Nissan is also featured front and center here, but we can’t stop obsessing about Eugene’s hair. How can we not?

So much of the strength of this commercial is about the cameos, and of course the idea of seeing Eugene with a long mane of hair. It shows very much what makes an effective big-game ad: An element of surprise mixed with huge stars and a little bit of humor. We also do appreciate that this is a slight shake-up from what we tend to see with some of these commercials: After all, there are so many of them that tend to get lost in the shuffle, especially with car ads. You really have to be creative if you want to stand out after the fact.

So far, we’d argue that this is our favorite car commercial we’ve seen so far this year. We just have to wait and see if anyone out there can match what we’re getting to check out here.

One more thing…

Can we get Levy to star in another major sitcom now? If you’re like us, you’re probably missing Schitt’s Creek already — this is remembered as one of the best comedies of the past several years, and also one that legitimately got better as it went along. That’s a really hard thing to do most of the time.

Related – Get more news related to the Super Bowl and its commercials right now

What do you think about Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, and more in this Nissan Super Bowl commercial?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Nissan.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







