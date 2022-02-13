Super Bowl commercials: SNL star Pete Davidson gets hit in Hellmann’s ad

There’s no denying that Pete Davidson is one of the biggest stars out there at the moment, and for a wide array of reasons. He’s of course a cast member of Saturday Night Live and beyond that, he’s also getting a LOT of attention these days for his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

When Hellmann’s hired Davidson for their commercial this year, they probably did not even realize how lucky they were! Here they were, getting an opportunity to have a pop-culture fixture get completely leveled at the end of their ad by NFL star Jerod Mayo. This entire commercial is a play on something we’ve seen a ton of times over the years: Watching NFL players hit people. It’s a tried-and-true formula and it continues to work, year after year.

Also, we tend to think that Davidson is pretty self-aware — we think it’s not lost on him that a lot of people probably wanted to see him get tackled. He’s got a great sense of humor about his odd celebrity status, especially since so much of his act is based on awkward comedy.

Do we think this ad is effective? Absolutely. It accomplishes just about everything you would want from a spot like this, whether it be casting a big name or finding a way to surprise you with some of what it brings to the table. Also, casting a man with the last name Mayo is both incredibly obvious but also a smart, worthwhile move. It just works! This is the sort of thing that is always going to get attention from casual viewers.

If you’re wondering when new episodes of Saturday Night Live are going to air on NBC, here’s your answer: February 26. The show is unfortunately on hiatus until the other side of the Winter Olympics.

