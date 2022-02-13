Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison reunite for T-Mobile Super Bowl ad

For everyone out there excited to see Zach Braff and Donald Faison on TV together again, a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial has it covered!

If you look below, you can see the two Scrubs stars reunite for what is a very-musical ad celebrating the power of the company’s home internet. It’s silly, lighthearted, and plays up very much the strength of the two actor’s chemistry together.

Yes, it’s clear from the get-go that this ad is reminiscent of “Guy Love,” one of the best numbers from the iconic musical episode of Scrubs. We’re slightly disappointed that there is no Eagle maneuver at the end of it, but we suppose we can’t get everything we want here.

While Scrubs ended many years ago, Faison and Braff have remained fantastic friends ever since. They have a podcast together titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends that is a deep-dive into the show including a number of fantastic stories from their time together. In general, this ad brings back a lot of positive memories; ironically, we spend most of our time watching it thinking about Scrubs as opposed to T-Mobile, but we’re probably the exception more so than the role. We just hope that after the fact, the company remembers that there’s such a thing as moderation. They’ve done some great things over the years with their ads but at the same time, they’ve also overplayed their hand here and there and run them into the ground.

For the record…

We’d love a Scrubs revival at some point down the road, and we say this recognizing fully that the final season of the show (a soft reboot) was more or less a disappointment and got it canceled. We tend to think of the year before as the “proper” final season.

Related – Check out more news regarding the Super Bowl and some of the top commercials right now

What do you think about Zach Braff and Donald Faison reuniting for this Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







