Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham in Rakuten Super Bowl commercial!

Rakuten was one of many companies with a big-ticket Super Bowl commercial tonight, and they turned to a Ted Lasso star to deliver the goods.

Are we shocked that they went with Hannah Waddington for their “High Stakes” spot? Hardly. She’s the star of the moment after her Emmy-winning turn as Rebecca in the Apple TV+ series, and she also happened to be terrifying on Game of Thrones. She’s shown herself capable of a wide array of different roles but here, she’s cast very much in the spot of villain.

We don’t think it’s altogether hard to explain the premise of the ad below: Waddingham continues to bet more and more, while her competition manages to do the same thing while saving money at the same time. Rakuten does a good job of showing you the value of their brand while keeping things (reasonably) short at the same time. The commercial at the bottom of this article claims to be the extended cut; with that in mind, we imagine that the actual ad is going to be a little bit shorter when it airs during the big game. We imagine that there will be a lot of people searching for this ad after it airs, making 100% sure that this was Hannah in the villainous role. For those who were wondering, you were correct!

As for Ted Lasso season 3, the plan seems to be for production to kick off later this month. We imagine that it will premiere at some point in the calendar year, but it should be a little bit later than we’re commonly accustomed to seeing it. We hope that Rebecca has a great year after an emotional season 2, one that featured a death in the family and also an unexpected romance with Sam.

Related – Check out more news regarding the Super Bowl and some of the top commercials right now

What do you think about Hannah Waddingham’s Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten?

Are you happy to see Ted Lasso season 3? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







