Bel Air episode 4 air date: When is Peacock – Fresh Prince remake back?

Following the massive, three-episode premiere on Peacock today, when can you expect Bel Air episode 4 to arrive?

We’re of course going to get into that in a paragraph or two but before that, why not spend a moment talking about programming strategy here? At the moment, it’s pretty darn clear why the streaming service opted to launch the show on Super Bowl Sunday. It may seem risky, but there’s a lot of wisdom behind it. NBC has the big game this year and with that, it ALSO means that Peacock has it! That enables them to have the opportunity to drive people to the streaming service during the game; heck, some people may have purchased Peacock Premium to watch the Super Bowl and with that, they can watch the first three episodes of this Fresh Prince reimagining while they have it.

Ultimately, Peacock doesn’t care about when people watch the show; they just care that they watch it. This is what makes this particular move so smart on their part.

As we look ahead past the first three episodes, the plan for the rest of the season seems to be to air a new episode every week. Episode 4 will be on come February 20, episode 5 will stream on February 27, and so on. This is a scheduling strategy that we’ve seen a number of other streaming services use, as well, whether it be Amazon Prime or Hulu. It’s a way to get people excited about a show right away, allowing them to binge a few episodes. From there, they shift over to a weekly model to ensure that their show isn’t just a flash in the pan. Sometimes, giving people every episode at once means they quickly forget about it down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bel Air right now

What do you most want to see on Bel Air episode 4, let alone the remainder of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







