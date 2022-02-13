All Creatures Great and Small season 3: Is it renewed? Premiere date talk

Following the season 2 finale tonight on PBS, can you expect All Creatures Great and Small season 3 to happen? Beyond just that, when will it premiere? These two questions are, of course, the primary focus of this piece.

Let us begin with the following, since this is the news that will please the most people: There’s another batch of episodes coming! The Masterpiece drama on PBS has not only been renewed for another season, but there’s an additional one coming on the other side of that. This sort of stability is rare in the modern TV world and with that, we’re sure that all parties involved are embracing it to the fullest.

(We just hope plenty of people watch the season 2 finale tonight; it is hard airing opposite the Super Bowl.)

For those wondering, season 3 of the series is going to be filming this spring; our hope is that we will see it premiere in the UK (Channel 5, to be specific) in late summer or early fall. That will potentially lead to an early 2023 premiere in the US on PBS. Remember that this is just speculation on our past, and we could be waiting a while to get some other updates.

In a statement, executive producer Colin Callender of Playground had the following to say:

“Everyone at Playground wants to thank ‘Masterpiece’ on PBS, Channel 5 and All3Media International for their support for the series. But most of all we want to thank the audience who have so fully embraced the new series. It is their vocal and loyal support that has resulted in this ongoing commitment to the series and we couldn’t be more delighted. It is a joy to produce the show but an even bigger joy to know that there is an audience all over the world hungry to revisit the world of Darrowby in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales and to spend more time with the wonderful inhabitants of Skeldale House.”

We know there are going to be a number of people excited for what’s next — how can they not be? This show is wholesome, picturesque, and everything a good British drama should be.

