Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see more of season 5, or is it about to be pushed back by the Super Bowl? Of course, we’re happy to hand down more information right now!

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way right now: There is no new episode airing on CBS tonight. As for the reason why, it’s not just about the big game. Consider it more a combination of a couple of different things. While the Big Game is of course on, this hiatus also has a thing or two to deal with the fact that the Winter Olympics are also still on the air. Even if the Super Bowl wasn’t around, there’s still a good chance that the you wouldn’t be seeing Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast for a little while anyway.

In the event you hadn’t heard as of yet, the title for the next new episode is “Old School Cool.” The full SWAT season 5 episode 11 synopsis below has more insight that you don’t want to miss:

“Old School Cool” – Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences. Also, Street is forced to reckon with past misdeeds, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond this episode, rest assured that there’s another installment coming the week after, as well. There’s likely another hiatus coming a little later this season, but that’s likely due to the NCAA Tournament. Prepare accordingly.

