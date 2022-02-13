Killing Eve season 4: New teaser all about saying goodbye (video)

We know that Killing Eve season 4 is going to be the final one over at BBC America, but why does the network have to remind us in such a dramatic way? We’re getting a better sense with each passing day of how the network is promoting the show, and there’s almost a morbid quality to it.

If you look below, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here. There’s a memorial wreath of sorts shown off here featuring religious music and a few iconic objects from the series itself. Then, at the very end there’s a simple message: “RIP Killing Eve.” The show isn’t dead yet, right? Why should we pretend that it is?

It feels clear to us that the teaser should not necessarily be taken literally, or as some evidence that Eve or Villanelle will die at the end of the series. Instead, it’s meant to give you a sense of shock, to remind you of the show’s dark humor and signature tone. So much of the story is about death; with that in mind, the notion that the show itself is being killed off fits right into that.

Within the final season, prepare for a story that could be, in part, about change. Are Eve and Villanelle meant to be the people they already are forever? Or, can they evolve into something more than that? Is it possible for Jodie Comer’s character to be more than a contract killer? Will their unhealthy obsession doom them both? Clearly, there’s a lot to dive into here!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

