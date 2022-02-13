Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, February 13?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to have a chance to get some more topical humor in a matter of hours?

Consider the news that we’ve got within to be a mix of good and bad. Since Oliver often leads with the bad, let’s go ahead and do the same exact thing here: There is no new episode on the network tonight. With that being said, though, there is still something positive to share within this piece: We’re almost at the end of the road! Next week marks the premiere of new episodes and of course, within that half-hour Last Week Tonight will have a lot to catch up on. We’re sure that they won’t reference every single major event of the past few months, but we could get some broad headlines mixed in there. That is, of course, alongside a main segment or whatever sort of silliness Oliver and the writers tend to include.

Now that we have laid all of this out, let’s go ahead and talk about another key subject here, as well: What should you watch while you wait? Given that today is Super Bowl Sunday, it makes all the sense in the world for us to reference his segment on pro-sports stadiums. It’s a pretty old segment at this point — the San Diego Chargers are mentioned in it! Yet, we do think it’s a fascinating and funny discussion about how sports teams often look to get government help in order to fund their mega-projects. Note we’re not saying anything in particular about the site of this year’s big game, but it’s still a fantastic watch.

Also, it’s certainly one of those segments that could use an update, provided that Oliver can get around to it amidst the hundred or so other things that are going on in the world right now.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







