Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Is a fall premiere date feasible?

We know that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 arrive on Starz. With that said, could we actually see it this fall? Is that something to realistically expect?

As per usual, there’s a good bit to dive into here, but we also tend to think there’s a reason for great optimism that more episodes will be ready in time.

In the event that you have not missed the good news recently, season 3 of the Michael Rainey Jr. series is already in production! That tends to give us a great deal of hope that we will see the series back this fall, and there’s no reason to think or believe otherwise for the time being. This is when season 2 premiered, and we tend to think that Starz is trying to establish a pattern with some of their shows in the greater Power universe. We get Raising Kanan in the summer, Force in the winter, and then this show in the fall. Doesn’t that make sense? If we ever get a Book V, maybe that would be set up for the spring. For the time being, though, not all that much is confirmed as of yet.

Odds are, over the next few weeks we’ll get even more casting news on Ghost season 3. After all, we’ve already heard a few details as it is! If you did not know, we’re going to be getting a chance to see a new professor at Stansfield this coming season, plus some new faces in the world of Wall Street. That could be very-much tied to the Brayden story.

