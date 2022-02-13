Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 promo: Tommy, Liliana team up

There are some reasons to be psyched for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3, with some of them stemming from a surprise return. Liliana is back!

Out of all of the deep pulls that the Joseph Sikora series could have made, this has to be considered one of the deepest for a handful of reasons. We haven’t seen the Liliana character since the early days of the original Power and despite him wanting her dead, Tommy also can see value in unusual places. There’s a chance for the two to work together regardless of their shared history.

At this point, Tommy’s made it clear what matters to him: Money. He’ll do whatever he can to make it, even if that makes him some big-time enemies in the process. The end of the promo suggests that there’s no love lost between him and Walter Flynn.

When it comes to Flynn, it’s also clear that this character is going to need to make some big decisions on his future, as well. As we saw through a big chunk of episode 2, he’s somewhat of a dinosaur when it comes to some of his business practices. Rather than thinking about the future, he’s sticking to the old drugs and ignoring advice from people like Claudia. He may need to change that moving forward, though it remains to be seen if he’s ever going to listen. That’s why we do think it’s possible that an internal war within the family is very-much possible before the end of the season.

