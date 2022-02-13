The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Will Clayton get answers from Sarah?

The Bachelor episode 6 is coming on ABC tonight, and this one will feature Clayton making a big decision. On this particular occasion, it has little to do with Shanae.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about. At some point during this episode (and presumably after the two-on-one date), Mara is going to warn Clayton that Sarah may be on the show less for love, and more to have a good time and meet some friends. At 23, Sarah’s the youngest person left in the house, and of course that inevitably leads to questions as to whether she’s ready to settle down and get married.

This is where we chime in with the following: There are a lot of people out there who are judgmental of people because of their age. Sarah could be more ready to get married than other people on this season who are older than her; what matters is her outlook on life and what she wants out of her future.

Could Sarah be there for the wrong reasons? It’s hard to say from the outside looking in, but Clayton is going to talk to her about some of his concerns. He relays some of that beforehand to host Jesse Palmer and in the end, we’ll see where things go. We have a hard time thinking that Sarah will be eliminated on the basis of this alone; she’s been one of the favorites most of the season! Also, getting the final rose doesn’t mean you have to get married right away. Just look at JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who are still together and engaged so many years after the fact.

What do you most want to see on The Bachelor episode 6?

Do you think we’ll see Clayton keep Sarah around despite his concerns? Let us know now in the comments! After you do that, stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

Is everyone here for the right reasons? See if Clayton finds the answers he's looking for tomorrow on #TheBachelor! pic.twitter.com/0232aE2kBu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 13, 2022

