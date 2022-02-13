Is Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife? Is Sister Julienne going to die?

Is Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife, and should we be worried that something terrible is happening to Sister Julienne?

In case you are wondering why we are pondering this, just consider the following line from the finale press release: “As Nonnatus House faces its darkest day, and with Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Turner’s (Stephen McGann) fate unknown, the rest of the team must overcome personal anguish to help the injured.” This makes it abundantly clear that a huge crisis is coming up on the series, and that there’s a reasonably good chance that not everyone is going to make it through this in one piece.

Of course, it goes without saying that we want Julienne to make it through; she’s an iconic part of the series, and we think there’s a certainly degree of nostalgia that comes from watching each episode. We want to see all of these characters make it through hard times, especially one like we’re going to see in the finale. This is hardly the same sort of struggle we’re used to seeing on this show; the stakes are higher than ever, and we’d say to go ahead and be prepared for that accordingly.

Unfortunately, we can’t say much about Agutter’s future at this point; all of it will be dependent on the finale! While we do think this is an optimistic show for the most part, we have seen characters die before. It is a part of life and, of course, writer Helen Thomas has shown over the years that she’s keen to shot all aspects of life … even some of the tough ones.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

Are you worried that Jenny Agutter could be leaving Call the Midwife moving into the finale?

What do you think is going to happen to Sister Julienne? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to make certain you do not miss any further updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







