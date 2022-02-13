Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife, and where is her character of Trixie Franklin at this point in season 11? If you’re wondering about this, consider us thrilled to lend a helping hand.

The first order of business here is, of course, going ahead and sharing some of the bad news that you won’t see that much of Trixie moving forward this season. However, there is no controversial reason for this. The actress is still planning to be a part of the show moving forward, and this is merely a temporary exit due to maternity leave.

If we do not see Trixie the remainder of the season, then odds are she’ll be a part of the Christmas Special later this year. The character is, at this point, one of the most iconic people within the world of this show alongside folks like Dr. Turner and Shelagh. George understands what the story means to viewers and also has poured her heart and soul into Trixie’s ups and downs. This is someone who has gone through a lot on-screen, whether it be addiction or a complicated love life. She also has a high-pressure job at times working in order to deliver babies.

No matter when Helen returns to the series, we have a good feeling that the entire cast and crew will welcome her with open arms. Of course, there’s no show out there that understands the joys of motherhood more than Call the Midwife. This can be a very emotional series at times, but it’s also joyous and celebratory when the moment calls for it. This is absolutely one of those moments when it comes to Helen George’s personal life.

