Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Nomination aftermath (day 19)

It’s a new day in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house and at the moment, we just hope that it’s a little less insane than what we saw yesterday.

For those who want a quick catch-up, here you go: Head of Household Carson Kressley nominated Miesha Tate and Todd Bridges yesterday. However, it’s possible that neither one of them are his target. After an elaborate plan from Miesha and Todrick Hall yesterday, it seems like they’ve turned Carson and Cynthia Bailey against Shanna Moakler and she could be the replacement nominee after the Veto.

We hate to say it since Carson and Cynthia have been likable players most of the season, but they’ve been played and played hard. Not nominating Todrick and Miesha together was a mistake. It’s easy to imagine Todrick winning the Veto and then removing Miesha with it. From there, it will be SO easy to get Shanna out unless they change their mind and fight to get out Todd. It’s an even bigger mistake to target Shanna, who won’t work with Miesha and Todrick at this point. Sure, she tried to cover herself on all fronts early on, but that was then and this is now. Things change often in the Big Brother game and players should be aware of that.

Of course, Miesha and Todrick are already plotting the demise of Carson in the next HoH cycle.

Is there hope for the target to change?

Maybe. If nothing else, the tension around Shanna has cooled off from yesterday and Cynthia even admitted earlier today that Carson and Shanna are the only two people she can rely on. Yet, she may still not want to keep her! Carson’s thinking has just been that Miesha/Todrick are predictable. He knows where they stand and Shanna’s more of a wild card. Still, she’s not anywhere near as big of a threat right now!

