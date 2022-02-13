Puppy Bowl 2022 start time, network, Snoop Dogg, and Martha Stewart

Are you ready for the 2022 Puppy Bowl to be here? This is an institution! It’s also completely ridiculous and that’s a part of the fun.

Who knew that this would become one of the biggest annual hits for Animal Planet year after year? Not only is it a silly diversion while you prepare for the big game, but it’s also a chance to better support pet adoption. Consider this an occasion where the network is able to actually do a lot of wonderful stuff all at once.

Here’s some of what you need to know entering the Puppy Bowl: It kicks off this year at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time / 11:00 a.m. Pacific, and you can catch it either on Animal Planet or on Discovery Plus. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are going to be team captains — it’s a big day for Snoop in general, given that he’s also one of the performers for the Super Bowl Halftime Show a little bit later in the day. You’ll see Team Ruff take on Team Fluff and in general, it’s going to be all sorts of over-the-top. The Puppy Bowl does not film live, so many of the puppies you see take part here will already have found themselves a home.

You can watch a preview for one of the competitors at the bottom of this article; meanwhile, check out some more details / hype courtesy of a press release:

With their expertise, know-how and swagger, Snoop and Martha will provide PUPPY BOWL audiences with play updates as they cheer on their teams while giving each other a few challenges along the way. They will lead training sessions, run drills, and provide motivation and encouragement to inspire their all-adoptable puppy players to greatness. And celebrity groomer, Jess Rona, one of the most influential groomers today, stops by to provide an assist to both Snoop and Martha as they ready their puppy players for competition. As successful coaches, Snoop and Martha are highly motivated, committed and patient with their puppy players who all bring their “A” game to the field to help bring home the “Chewy Lombarky Trophy” and find their loving, forever homes.

