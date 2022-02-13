Kitten Bowl 2022: Where is it? Has it been canceled at Hallmark Channel?

Where is the Kitten Bowl 2022? It’s been a tradition of many Super Bowl Sundays over the years but this time around, the big event is gone.

Well, if you’re wondering about all of this, we do come bearing a pretty simple answer: Hallmark Channel is moving forward and has no plans to broadcast the event this year. It’s a shame — sure, the entire presentation of this felt like an easy way to cash in on the Puppy Bowl, but it was lighthearted entertainment and also did help some cute kittens find forever homes. It’s the charitable aspect of these events that does sometimes get lost.

Luckily, we do at least know that there will be more good stuff in the Kitten Bowl down the road, at least if you have cable channel GAC Family (formerly known as Great American Country). This network is being run by former Hallmark executive Bill Abbott, and he’s already indicated plans are in place to move the Kitten Bowl over there moving forward. Hopefully, that means there will be a show there in 2023!

This isn’t the first migration that Abbott has attempted from his former network — he’s already moved over When Hope Calls, the spin-off from When Calls the Heart that originally aired on the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service. He’s also working to build a roster of original movies there using some familiar faces from Hallmark.

Will this become an annual institution again?

Most likely. We can’t imagine that a Kitten Bowl costs some extraordinarily large amount of money to put on, and it’s also an easy thing for a network to promote. Capitalizing on the Big Game is something that networks just tend to do year in and year out.

