Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? What is being planned at the moment regarding the future of the show?

We should go ahead and note early on in this article that there’s some good news and bad news. Where do we begin? Well, we should note that there is a new episode of the prequel 1883 airing on Paramount+ this week, which is a pretty special achievement when you remember that it’s Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a pretty big ratings risk to air anything opposite the Big Game!

However, we’re not going to be seeing a new Yellowstone. It’s not airing on the network tonight and beyond that, you won’t be seeing it at any point in the near future. For the time being, the earliest you can expect the show back is at some point in the fall. We continue to hear chatter about new episodes getting into production in May, and we personally tend to think that Taylor Sheridan is hard at work on the story already. Judging from the fact that Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) were both promoted to series regular, it’s fair to say already that there are some big roles being planned for both of them in some shape or form.

So when could we hear about new castings, or some teases for the story ahead? When it comes to the former, we think news will come out this summer. Since the show films in a pretty secluded location, the producers are pretty good at making sure that spoilers don’t come out in advance. That’s why we could, presumably be waiting longer to hear about the plot. It could be late summer! At least we’ll probably have a number of marathons to keep us entertained along the way, right?

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone moving forward?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight, and when do you want to see season 5 on the air?

