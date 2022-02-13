Is Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife, Dr. Patrick Turner?

Is Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife? Should you be concerned about the fate of Dr. Patrick Turner leading into the finale?

At the end of tonight’s episode, it’s pretty clear that the fate of this character is up in the air. Alongside Sister Julienne, the two are the center of one of the most shocking twists we’ve seen on the series in a while. The fate of both of these characters remains up in the air and it could be a little while before we see this situation unravel in full.

So should you be worried about McGann’s future? We’d argue so, if for no other reason than that Call the Midwife has shown a real tendency to kill characters off over the years. Tragedy happens in real life and with that in mind, the show is going to reflect that.

Of course, we’d be very-much surprised in the event that Dr. Turner is actually gone — or that McGann is leaving the show. We’re talking about one of the faces of the series; not only that, but a man who is married to none other than series writer Heidi Thomas! Unless the actor really wanted to move on to other things, we can’t see him saying goodbye to this world. In our mind, Dr. Turner is the beating heart of this show and we’re going to see him around for however long this story lasts.

Ultimately, the finale is going to be the opportunity to get answers on all of this; while we know that there is a season 12 coming to BBC One down the road, we don’t think that Thomas is going to make you wait THAT long to learn what’s next.

