Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Will Dr. Turner live?

As we prepare for Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 on BBC One next week, you better prepare for the biggest finale over. The lives of multiple characters are in danger, with Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne being high up on the list.

It feels fair at this point to say that this is a very different sort of finale than anything that we’ve seen on the show before. So much of what’s coming now looks to be about a big, singular event. It’s very different from much of what we’ve seen in the past, where we don’t see two-parters or continuations quite like this. So many stories one way or another are going to be tied to what’s going on with Turner and Julienne — with a few exceptions here and there.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what to expect:

The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community. As Nonnatus House faces its darkest day, and with Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Dr Turner’s (Stephen McGann) fate unknown, the rest of the team must overcome personal anguish to help the injured.

Desperate for news, Shelagh (Laura Main) makes her way to Nonnatus House. Meanwhile, Timothy (Max Macmillan) is guilt-stricken following his argument with his father and goes out in search.

Unaware of the incident, Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) guides her patient through the delivery of her second child. As Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen) returns to the surgery, Sister Hilda is horrified to learn of the tragedy. The joy of a smooth delivery is short-lived as they are forced to break some devastating news.

At St Cuthbert’s Hospital, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) supports a young teenage mother following a traumatic and upsetting labour.

We know that there’s another season coming to BBC One beyond this current one and with that in mind, there could be some stories left over. Odds are, you’re going to be wondering about the future here for a LONG time — think until Christmas! It feels fair to go ahead and assume that we’re going to get another special come December 25.

