Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Tommy vs. Flynn

Want to get an early look at Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3? There’s another episode in seven days’ time, and this is an episode that should further establish the present state of things with one Tommy Egan.

As we’ve seen through the first couple of episodes, Tommy is not looking to be an employee in the city of Chicago. Instead, he’s looking to set things up on his own. Will he work here and there with some other people? Sure, but this isn’t going to be some sort of full-time thing.

What we’re getting a sense of right now is that Tommy will work with Walter Flynn here and there, but only when it suits him. Because of that, Walter is going to be angry here and there — he wants to be in control. He values it. We think another part of this has a thing or two to do with Walter’s own declining health. He wants to ensure that he gets his legacy set up as he best sees fit.

We still have a long time to go when it comes to figuring out what Power Book IV: Force looks like in the big picture. This is different from the other Power series in that we’ve got a very different setting and with that, there aren’t too many familiar faces populating the world. We’re sure that there will be at least a few more cameos, but it could take some time to see some of them.

