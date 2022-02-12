The Resident season 5: When is the next hiatus?

Are you looking to learn more about The Resident season 5, the road ahead, or the next hiatus? Have no fear! Consider this article a guide to some of the things that we know, at least for the time being, about the medical drama.

So what is there to be excited about coming up? Well, we should start with the fact that, at least for the time being, there’s a new episode set for Fox this coming Tuesday. To go along with that, there’s another episode set to air the following week, as well. We’re going to have new installments for the remainder of this month, which should help to compensate for the fact that we’ve dealt with a long hiatus already this year.

Unfortunately, there is another one coming for Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast sooner rather than later. Fox has confirmed that for now, there is a repeat currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 1. What’s the reason for that? It’s fairly simple: The State of the Union. This Presidential Address will push a lot of programming off the air temporarily and for now, we’re just hoping that it’s a short hiatus and there will be some more good stuff coming a little bit later on down the road.

In general, there’s a lot of story left to get to on The Resident season 5, whether it be Conrad’s romantic future, Billie’s past, or what is going to happen with AJ’s mother. This is also just scratching the surface, as there are a few other stories coming that are rather hard to predict.

