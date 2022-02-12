Snowpiercer season 3 episode 4 promo: Is Melanie actually returning?

Are we about to see Melanie back in the world of Snowpiercer moving into season 3 episode 4? Is there a reason, finally, for some hope?

If you watch the new promo below for “Bound by One Track,” it may be easy to start to feel a little bit optimistic. After all, we actually see Jennifer Connally in it! This is a sign of hope … but then we remember that this is poised to be a huge episode for Alex and there’s a good chance that this is all in her imagination.

When you think about who Alex is, at least through what we’ve seen so far, it’s easy to understand why she’d be envisioning Melanie there. Unfortunately, we’re not sure just yet that this episode will give us the answers we seek. We do think Melanie is still out there but clearly, the producers are taking their time to get to that particular reveal. Maybe in their mind, they’re crossing their fingers that they can give us something about the midway point of the season. That’d probably make a good bit of sense to build into something more and clearly, Snowpiercer is playing a long game. Since there’s already a season 4 renewal, we can sit back and enjoy what lies ahead without thinking of all of the other noise anywhere near as much.

Overall, be prepared for episode 4 to be one with a lot of backstory, and also a fantastic showcase for Rowan Blanchard at the same time. Despite being fairly young, it’s pretty clear she’s gone through a lot — you can make that same case for a number of people who inhabit this world.

