Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we going to dive more into the story of the Michael Rainey Jr. show?

Obviously, it goes without saying that we want more, especially after the way that season 2 ended. Zeke and Lauren are both dead, Brayden is seemingly gone from Stansfield and while Tariq did manage to avoid going to prison, it came at a cost. After Lauren’s death, he eventually realized that his sister Yaz would be better off somewhere else — in particular, with his mom Tasha in Witness Protection.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to start sharing the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. There’s also not going to be one for a long time. The series wrapped up its season 2 run last week, though we at least know already that it’s been renewed for a season 3. Not only that, but new episodes are currently being filmed!

When the series returns (which could happen as early as later this year), our #1 hope is that there are going to be opportunities to learn more about some of the supporting characters. Think people like Effie or of course Cane, who we love anytime we see him. We know already a new professor will be coming to Stansfield and with Yaz gone, Tariq could be suffering a lot from loneliness. He already felt a lot of guilt, so what will these new emotions do to his psyche? There’s a lot to think about and, hopefully, we’ll get more teases later this year.

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 when it airs?

Are you sad there aren’t any new episodes tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for even more updates! (Photo: Starz.)

