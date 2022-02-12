Chicago Med season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Diving into the cases to come

At this point, it’s been established that Chicago Med season 7 episode 13 is going to be airing on NBC come February 23 — and we also know that there are a LOT of big stories to come for multiple characters!

Want to get some more insight all about it now? Then let’s kick things off by sharing the official synopsis, if you haven’t seen it already:

02/23/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection. Maggie receives shocking news. Will and Charles question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. In an effort to help a patient, Crockett takes a risk. TV-14

Right away, it does feel like there are a few different things to break down within this piece. Take, for starters, Ethan being absent once more. We know that this character does still have a role to play moving forward, but it’s not going to be a case where he’s in every episode the rest of the season. Signs point to him being gone again for at least a few weeks.

As for the other stories, we’re interested mostly to see how Archer’s path on the show changes, and if there’s any sort of redemption possible there. He’s become the heel ever since his arrival and we’re not sure that’s going to change in the near future. Yet, if he is going to continue to be in this role, wouldn’t it be useful to learn more about why he is like this? We tend to think there’s room for even more backstory if the writers decide to go in that particular direction.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 7 episode 13?

Are there any specific things you are hoping for, whether it be in this episode or some other point down the road? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







