Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 spoilers: Is a shocking twist ahead?

As you prepare yourselves for Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 on BBC One this weekend, should you prepare for jaw-dropping moments? Of course, no one is saying anything insofar as specifics go; yet, early indications are making it clear that one of the biggest twists so far this season is in the final two installments.

For starters, Max Macmillan (who plays Timothy Turner on the BBC One series) posted the following message on Twitter:

This whole series was absolutely fantastic, but these next two upcoming episodes of Call the Midwife are the ones I’m the most excited I’ve EVER been for people to see.

From here, you can also speculate about the ominous raven teased on the show already — one that could mean that some dark happenings are about to be afoot either at Nonnatus or Poplar at large. Then, there are comments from Stephen McGann, who plays Dr. Turner himself, to the Radio Times:

It’s big, it’s brilliant and it is a real challenge …. And I think for people who watch the show, I think it’s a departure. It’s different. It’s ambitious … Everybody, in their way, is affected by it. Everyone comes into it. It smashes. It’s great. And it shows us again going on and on with this thing and finding new things to tell.

When you sum all of this up, the #1 thing that remains clear is that we should all be prepared to have our hearts shattered to pieces. It’s going be hard to top what they’ve already done with Charlotte Ritchie’s exit from the series, but this show is about, in part, making you care about characters and then bringing on the waterworks.

Just remember, in the end, that twists are necessary for a show this late in its run. You have to keep people constantly on their toes!

