The Blacklist season 9: Are any Reddington clues coming?

The Blacklist is a show that loves a good mystery, but there is one that stands out above the rest: Who is Raymond Reddington? It’s been there from almost the very beginning, as we long questioned his relationship to Elizabeth Keen.

Yet, Liz is now dead, and even still there are questions about the character’s identity. Sure, some interpreted the end of “Konets” as a sign that he is really Katarina Rostova, but no one has ever confirmed that — and there is also still plenty of wiggle room.

Unfortunately, we’re at a spot in the show right now where there may not be many other clues coming in the near future. It honestly doesn’t feel like the rest of the Task Force cares that much about Reddington’s identity. Not only that, but he doesn’t have any reason to share it. The only person who could be interesting in all of this is Agnes, given that Liz shared with her at least some of the letter — but why is she bringing it up?

At this point, we’re resigning ourselves to the fact that a Reddington reveal will probably not happen until the series finale — and with us getting more and more optimistic about a season 10 renewal, there is no reason to think we’ll get more this season. It’s also possible that the writers won’t even answer anything more then on the subject, and they could go the route of saying that it’s all “up for interpretation.” Imagine how frustrating that will be…

Do you think there are more clues coming on Reddington's identity on The Blacklist season 9?

