NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: When could we hear about season 14?

It’s been pretty clear for a while now that NCIS: Los Angeles is facing a little uncertainty in regards to its future. Nothing, after all, has been confirmed as of yet when it comes to a season 14! The ratings are down slightly, the show is pricey at this point in its run, and there were even rumors earlier this year that this was the final season. (Eric Christian Olsen even referenced it in a post on Instagram, before indicating that it was in jest.)

At the time of this writing, we should note that we haven’t heard anything 100% in regards to the future. Is there a case to keep it for one more year? For sure! It performs better than some other dramas like Good Sam and CSI: Vegas, which was already renewed. Meanwhile, Bull is in its final season and it is slightly ahead of SWAT at the moment.

If this does turn out to be the final season of NCIS: LA, here’s what we hope at the moment: Either the writers already know about it or we find out soon. Given that this show has been on the air for more than a dozen years with a number of familiar faces on board the whole time, it merits a worthy exit. Canceling it outright later this year would be a disservice to this story, the cast, the crew, and of course the fans.

As for when a possible renewal could be announced, our feeling is that news will start to trickle in when we get around to late March or April. CBS often renews a bunch of their shows in bulk, so we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if that is something they decide to do in this particular instance as well. As long as we get it back or a proper ending, we’ll be happy.

