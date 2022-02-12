NCIS season 19 episode 13 photo: Kasie, Jimmy’s desperate situation

As we all collectively wait for NCIS season 19 episode 13 to arrive on CBS, here’s a reminder of how high the stakes are.

The title for this particular episode is “The Helpers” and judging from the new photo above, we can tell these characters are going to need all of the help they can get. We’re going to see in here a life-or-death situation for both Kasie and Jimmy as the two are exposed to a dangerous biotoxin. Both of them are going to have to fight tooth-and-nail in order to survive, and you better believe that this is going to prove difficult on many levels.

We certainly don’t think that NCIS is going to kill off Kasie or Jimmy, especially in an episode co-written by Brian Dietzen. Yet, this could be an episode that forces these two characters to better identify where they are in their lives. This isn’t even the first time that they’ve been in danger together — remember the hostage situation in the diner? Also, poor Kasie was in grave danger earlier this season, as well. Can’t this character catch a break?

What makes this whole situation even harder for Jimmy is that this is the same episode where his daughter Victoria goes to work. She’s already lost her mother Breena, so we can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like for her in this particular situation. Hopefully, some members of the team are there to comfort her.

