Station 19 season 5 episode 9: How Grey’s Anatomy crossover starts

It’s pretty well-known at this point that Station 19 season 5 episode 9 is going to be the start of a Grey’s Anatomy crossover. Also, much of said event is going to revolve around Owen Hunt. Kevin McKidd’s character finds himself in a desperate position as the SUV careened off the side of the cliff.

Is the entirety of Station 19 going to be about saving Owen? Not necessarily. There are a few other events worth noting, and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

“Started from the Bottom” – A new chief starts at Station 19. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help and a call about an SUV flown over a cliff, on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The presence of the new chief at the station should be interesting, mostly because it is another voice that could lead to some mixed reactions. We’re sure that a few characters were enjoy having a new perspective, while some others simply hate the idea of someone coming in and questioning how they do things. This is the sort of thing that happens almost anytime you see a significant changing of the guard. Some people are totally for it; however, there are some others who seem a little more skeptical.

The Owen crisis is the one story for sure that will carry over to the Grey’s Anatomy part of the story; we would be stunned and a little disappointed if that was resolved on the spin-off. We just hope that for everyone at the station, this episode provides an opportunity for even more character growth. We’ll admit that we’re still not over the death of Dean and most likely, that’s going to take a while.

