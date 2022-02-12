Is 1883 episode 8 new this week on Paramount+, delayed by Super Bowl?

Is 1883 episode 8 new this week on Paramount+? Or, is the presence of the Super Bowl causing it to go off the air?

Ultimately, we’d understand why you’d be confused by all of this right now. We’ve seen the streaming series go on hiatus for less over the past couple of months, and we’re talking here about the most-watched television event of the year. It is obviously going to be the primary subject of conversation and there’s no denying that.

Yet, this is where we come in with some of the good news: There will be a new episode of 1883 still, even amidst all of the competition. Since the show does not require viewing at a certain time, the folks at Paramount aren’t as worried that people may not watch it on Sunday. They can catch up during the week! This episode is titled “The Weep of Surrender,” and that suggests on its own that something terrible is going to be coming up. Meanwhile, the synopsis below indicates what one of the major struggles is going to be:

Elsa makes a big decision. Shea faces doubts as winter looms.

Of course, it’s well-worth mentioning at this point that there are only three more episodes left in this season, and it’s also still unclear as to whether or not there’s going to be another season down the road. Our hope is mostly that we’ve got some great, meaningful content regardless of what the future holds — though for the record, we’re pretty darn optimistic that there’s going to be a season 2. Getting Elsa and the rest of the Duttons to where the ranch will someday be is only part of the story; there’s a lot more to tell down the road! Fingers crossed that some of the other characters we love find a way to survive.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1883 season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







