Better Call Saul season 6, series wraps filming; Bob Odenkirk speaks out

This week has been a really important one for Better Call Saul, and we say that in a wide array of different ways! We’ve already learned that the show will be premiering on Monday, April 18 with the first half of the season. Now, we’ve also found out that the show has officially wrapped production.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), you can see what star Bob Odenkirk had to say about saying goodbye to the show — he also shared a photo of himself alongside his co-star and frequent scene partner Rhea Seehorn. The two began working on the show together several years ago and it managed to fulfill an almost-insurmountable challenge: Living up to the legacy of Breaking Bad. That’s considered one of the greatest shows of all time and yet somehow, we do think this series did a lot to at least come close to matching its quality. In some ways, it may be even better.

So what still is left when it comes to the story? Plenty of things. For starters, we have to see things move a little bit closer to Breaking Bad in terms of the timeline. To go along with that, there’s also the challenge of figuring out if Kim Wexler lives or dies.

Do we think there will be more of a full trailer over the next few weeks? It’s possible, but this isn’t the sort of show that NEEDS to show a lot off before it airs. People are going to dive into Better Call Saul no matter what. That just feels inevitable.

What do you want to see on the final season of Better Call Saul?

Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting “Better Call Saul” in Albuquerque, NM. It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it. pic.twitter.com/6tJICNbleh — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) February 10, 2022

