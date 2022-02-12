Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, edurance?

At the conclusion of tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode, we got a proper lead-off to the next HoH competition, and it’s a big one. Who won? It’s an endurance comp, and that means there could be some updates on the live feeds.

Entering the comp, the biggest thing we thought was that Miesha Tate was in big trouble. Unless Todrick Hall wins the competition, it’s easy to imagine anyone else putting her up. She’s a huge competition threat and it’s easy to imagine her getting a lot of votes at the very end. Even Lamar Odom, who had been working with her in the past, is contemplating making a move to the other side. (Credit to Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey for continuing to be open to ideas and alliances.)

Because this is such a short season, every comp matters! That’s true even more so given that Chris Kattan left the game during the week.

The competition this time is the return of the wall! It’s a familiar comp for longtime fans, and how long it goes depends on how bad people want it. To the surprise of no one, Lamar was one of the first off. He’s not built for this comp. Cynthia, meanwhile, was the next one to go.

Let’s skip right to the end here, since this was the most dramatic part. It came down to Carson versus Todrick and in the end, Carson won! He deserves a ton of credit for this. It seemed like he and Todrick may have made a deal, but the terms were not entirely clear. Also, who knows if he will honor it or not?

Odds are, Miesha is now in danger, though we will wait and see what happens.

