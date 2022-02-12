Celebrity Big Brother 3: Was Chris Kirkpatrick evicted from the game?

Tonight on Celebrity Big Brother 3, did we saw bye, bye, bye to Chris Kirkpatrick as a houseguest competing for the grand prize?

While we prepared for the episode tonight, the only thing we could think of was that Chris really did this to herself. He didn’t fight hard for Shanna to keep nominations the same with her Veto and once he was up there, it was hard for him to find a way to save himself. Cynthia just hasn’t won anything, and even some drama in the house didn’t change anything when it comes to the eventual target.

So, awaiting the eviction, we assumed it was a slam-dunk that Chris would go. He did actually enjoy the show prior to coming gone, and it probably meant a little bit more for him to be there (ironically) than other people taking part in this season.

Unfortunately for Chris, the vote to evict him was unanimous — also, Todrick did a nod to Derek F. from last season in the Diary Room. That’s what we got here. We do think Chris tried to play and we’ll give him credit for that, but he made the wrong move. Or to be specific, he didn’t care enough of his own survival. With him gone, we do think the battle between alliances is only going to get more and more intense.

If nothing else, this season is earning points for unpredictability! It does also have a good cast by and large, at least in terms of personalities.

