The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: How dark will it be?

In case you didn’t know already, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is shaping up to be one of TV’s biggest shows. How it can not be? We’re talking here about diving into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien once more for a show full of fantasy, drama, and of course adventure.

One of the big questions a lot of people have had about the Amazon Prime series so far relates to its tone. In the wake of Game of Thrones, is there a huge amount of pressure to make the series more mature or R-rated? Will younger viewers be able to watch? As it turns out, the answer here appears to be “yes” and the goal is to have the story appeal to not just a wide audience, but also stay true to much of Tolkien’s vision.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a new interview, co-showrunner Patrick McKay noted that one of the goals was to make this “a show for everyone, for kids who are 11, 12, and 13, even though sometimes they might have to pull the blanket up over their eyes if it’s a little too scary.” He also went on to say the following:

“We talked about the tone in Tolkien’s books … This is material that is sometimes scary — and sometimes very intense, sometimes quite political, sometimes quite sophisticated — but it’s also heartwarming and life-affirming and optimistic.”

If you have loved much of what you’ve seen from the Peter Jackson movies and of course Tolkien’s works, there is a good chance you will enjoy this. It is set a significant period of time before the events of The Hobbit and yet, there are still a number of familiar faces you will have a chance to see throughout.

