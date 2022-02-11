Law & Order season 21: EP on possible SVU, Organized Crime crossover

With the premiere of Law & Order season 21 on February 24, it makes sense to think about crossovers. After all, NBC has made it clear that they love them! They’ve performed extremely well on the network with One Chicago, and the one that launched Law & Order: Organized Crime last year was one of the biggest scripted TV events of 2021.

Yet, it doesn’t look like there are plans to bring the mothership back with some sort of big event. Not only that, but we’ve yet to hear anything official when it comes to a crossover happening with all three shows this season.

Can we still see it happening? Absolutely. It feels like at least a two-part crossover is something the producers will look at, and we imagine that a lot of it will come down to finding the right story and place to do it. In speaking to reporters further (per TVLine) at the TCA Winter Press Tour, here is what show executive producer Rick Eid had to say:

“I think crossovers have been very successful in the Dick Wolf universe and the Chicago universe and FBI universe. They’re fan favorites. There’s a chance there’ll be a three-part or two-part Law & Order crossover somewhere along the way. Anything’s possible in this universe.”

If it doesn’t happen this season, there’s certainly a good chance of it transpiring down the road. We know already that SVU has been renewed already through season 24, and we would be shocked if Organized Crime isn’t brought back. It could come down to the success of the original and for now, we tend to believe that it’s going to have a great chance to draw big numbers. After all, why would NBC be bringing it back otherwise? It’s got a great combination here of familiar faces and big stars, whether it be Hannibal alum Hugh Dancy or Burn Notice actor Jeffrey Donovan.

