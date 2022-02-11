The Blacklist season 9: Will Scottie Hargrave ever return?

Whatever happened to Scottie Hargrave within the world of The Blacklist? This is a character who has been gone for a long time and yet theoretically, is still out there. Will we ever seen her again?

There are a lot of questions we get asked about the James Spader series here and there, and this one has a tendency to stay front of mind for many. We understand why for a number of different reasons. Famke Janssen was at one point one of the stars of The Blacklist: Redemption. Not only that, but she has more connections to the late Tom Keen than anyone in this universe, save of course for Agnes.

New The Blacklist video! If you missed it, take a look below to watch our take on other mysteries we’d love to see resolved. Once you watch that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Following Liz’s death, there was a case to be made to bring Scottie back to look after Agnes; it is a role she has taken on in the past. Yet, Liz decided to have Cooper and Charlene do it instead.

What’s the reasoning behind this? There are a couple of easily-identifiable reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that The Blacklist: Redemption was more of Scottie Hargrave’s world, and we don’t think NBC is that keen to remind people that it was once on the air. The writers never acknowledge it and after it was canceled, the Tom character was killed off. While we think Scottie could be explained easily to viewers who never watched the spin-off, but it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t feel like the producers are eager to reference her.

Another simple reason to give Agnes to Cooper is simple: Harry Lennix is already a main cast member! From a cost and creative standpoint, it makes sense to give this storyline to someone who is already around as opposed to hiring a potentially-expensive guest star at a time when the ratings are lower than a lot of other shows.

Would we love a Scottie update at some point? 100%, but we’re not banking on this happening at any point in the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

Would you love to see Scottie back on The Blacklist moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







