Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Late February, early March schedule

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are you ready to dive a little bit further into what the future is going to hold here? Just like you would probably anticipate, there’s a lot of stuff we’re psyched to dive more into in this piece.

The problem is that when it comes to new details, CBS is clearly holding out for as long as humanly possible. There is no new episode set for tonight and unfortunately, the same goes for the week after. For the time being, the plan seems to be to bring Magnum PI back on the air when we get around to Friday, February 25. The first episode back is titled “Run, Baby, Run,” and you can see the season 4 episode 14 synopsis below for a little more information all about that:

“Run, Baby, Run” – A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins to track down a woman who skipped out on her $250,000 bond. When they locate the body of another P.I. who was previously searching for her, they partner with Det. Lia Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) on the case. Also, T.C. and Katsumoto team up on an emotional search for Cade’s mother, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Feb. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is going to be coming on the other side? All signs point to there being another episode set to air on March 4 but the only thing known about it is the title: “Dead Man Walking.” Granted, when you have an episode title this is this cool? How much else do you really need to know? Isn’t that doing a good bit of its heavy lifting on its own? We hope there will be another installment on March 11, especially since we’re likely going to be getting a break later in the month thanks to NCAA Basketball.

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 4 episode 14 when the show returns?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







