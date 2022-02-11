NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14 spoilers: Jane gets questioned!

There is a lot of good stuff coming on NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14, even if we’re unfortunately stuck waiting a while to see it.

So what’s the bad news we have to report at the moment? It’s pretty simple: The Vanessa Lachey series is going to be coming back on February 28 — still more than two weeks away! However, the silver lining here is that it feels like the writers have a story to make this more than worth our while. “Broken” will feature the aftermath of what happened with Maggie on the recent two-part episode titled “Spies,” plus also dive further into a challenging case shrouded in mystery.

For more on all of this, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Broken” – While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course it would be great to know more about what’s coming on the other side of this, as well, but for some of that you’ll be stuck waiting for a good while. We at least know that one of the big highlights of the year in the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover is coming at the end of March! Our assumption is that at some point early in March, we’ll get a better sense of precisely what that story is going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are even more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







