When Calls the Heart season 9 promo: Is Lucas proposing?

With the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 9 just under a month away, why not take another look at what lies ahead? We have a new promo courtesy of Hallmark Channel and Entertainment Tonight, and this one signals that there’s a lot of romance ahead!

In particular, we have a feeling that a lot of people are going to be focused on the moment at the end of it. How can they not be when it features Lucas holding a ring box in front of Elizabeth?

We think it is so easy to look at that and think that we’re going to see the character propose. Are we going to get there eventually? We tend to think so. This is a show in part about love, and there is a great deal to explore with these two characters moving forward. Yet, we also don’t imagine that this relationship is going to be either cut-and-dry or predictable. There are going to be some bumps in the road that these characters encounter, and we would say to go ahead and expect some of that in advance.

So it’s possible that an engagement happens, but it may not be in that moment. We don’t want to get our hopes up too much in advance!

This particular promo (posted by Erin Krakow on Instagram) also does offer up a few other teases for what lies ahead, which we of course appreciate on a number of different levels, as well. Within this, we can get a good sense of some romance that is coming for some other characters, plus another reminder of the idyllic Hope Valley community at large. If you love this show, there’s a lot to look forward to!

