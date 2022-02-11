NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: New photo of Jimmy, his daughter!

Leading up to the airing of NCIS season 19 episode 13 on Monday, February 28, CBS is starting to give us more info on what lies ahead!

If you’ve read any of the stories we’ve written so far on the subject, then you will know that “The Helpers” is a huge hour for Brian Dietzen. Not only did he co-write the episode with Scott Williams, but it’s a fantastic opportunity to dive into his life away from the team. Take, for example, the opportunity to actually see him with his daughter on-screen!

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get our take on this past episode of the show now. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss.

The image above is one of the first photos the network has released of Dietzen alongside Elle Graper, who plays Victoria Palmer in this episode. Just like her dad, she’s clearly gone through a lot over the past couple of years with Breena’s death and trying to move forward. Let’s just say she picked the wrong day to come to the office, as Jimmy and Kasie are going to find themselves exposed to a deadly biotoxin and will end up being quarantined from the rest of the team. Victoria could be a comfort for her dad as he struggles to stay alive, but we have a hard time thinking this is going to be easy on her at all.

Remember that this episode is also going to feature the return of Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson, who we absolutely think could be a great help in making sure Jimmy and Kasie are a-okay. Hopefully, she’ll be able to figure things out in due time!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What are you the most excited for when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay at the site — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss out on any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







