Will Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher land at Disney+, Hulu?

One of the more interesting (and surprising) stories on the internet today ironically has to do with shows that are years old.

This morning, multiple internet users discovered that if you try to watch Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, or The Defenders, a notice pops up indicating that these shows are only available on Netflix until March 1. Is this a sign that a move is on the way?

Well, what we can say first and foremost is that this is evidence the licensing deal for the Marvel shows at Netflix is ending. This has been a complicated arrangement for some time now. Many of these shows were abruptly canceled by the streaming service years ago; there are a ton of conspiracy theories out there as to why, with a prevailing one being that it was tied to parent company Disney launching Disney+. A provision of the shows’ original deal was that none of these characters could appear in other properties until multiple years after Netflix moved on. It’s why we were stuck waiting until (spoiler alert!) Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye to start to see cameos from Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Now, the next question is simply where some of these shows could eventually end up. Odds are, Disney won’t straight-up abandon them, but where is the right streaming home? Our guess would be Hulu. While it may make more sense for them to come to Disney+ given that this is where most of the MCU canon shows are, these series are also a little too intense and dark for most of what Disney+ has on the air right now. We imagine there will be more confirmation on all of this in due time, but we’re excited to see what sort of plans Marvel has in store now.

