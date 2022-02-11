Dollface season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Following the big premiere of season 2 today, can you expect a Dollface season 3 renewal at Hulu? Or, is this the end of the road for the Kat Dennings comedy?

We absolutely understand there being a ton of interest/enthusiasm for whatever the future could hold here, but this is where we come bearing some of the bad news: For the time being, nothing is 100% decided. We do think there’s going to be enthusiasm for more, but so much of that will depend heavily on performance.

First and foremost, we should note that the entirety of season 2 is currently available at the streaming service — this is a different programming strategy than we’re seeing for some other shows at Hulu including How I Met Your Father and Pam & Tommy, which are both getting an episode a week. Is that troublesome for Dollface, since it could pop in and out of the public consciousness more? It’s possible, but it may also be a sign that this show is better designed for binge-watching and it wouldn’t naturally generate the same sort of publicity as either one of those shows.

The best way that you can ensure that more episodes do come down the road is rather simple: Watch the entirety of this season, and tell plenty of your friends/family to do the same. Hulu will want to know that there’s a demand for a season 3; if people stop watching season 2 halfway, for example, that could be viewed as a cause for concern. They may not be as eager to bring it back with that in mind.

In the end, we imagine that we’ll hear more about the show’s future over the course of the next few months. We imagine that there’s not going to be too much of a rush from Hulu to announce a decision here, mostly because they have no reason to do that. They can take their time and more fully gauge the show’s performance before figuring things out one way or another.

Do you want to see a Dollface season 3 renewal at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates on the future. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







